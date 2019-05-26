Weekend Review – Carlton’s Kershaki Lewis sets new record score in Bradford League

Have your say

Kershaki Lewis smashed his way to a Bradford League record 237 not out off 134 balls in Carlton’s Championship Two win at Jer Lane.

He hit 25 fours and 17 sixes in passing county player Alex Lees’s 2017 mark of 227 not out and set up a 217-run win.

OVER AND OUT: Addingham's Ted Haggas took three wickets for Addingham against Otley.

Sam Frankland (53) led the way as Premier Division leaders Woodlands beat Wrenthorpe by 70 runs and with their two nearest rivals losing, they opened up an early 20-point gap at the top of the table.

With James Logan (6-26) and Josh Poysden (3-15) picking up cheap wickets, Pudsey St Lawrence needed a half-century from Mark Robertshaw to reach 113 and even though Farsley did not find batting easy, they got home by three wickets

Azeem Rafiq followed up a top score of 71 with 4-60 as Cleckheaton inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bradford & Bingley despite the efforts of Kyme Tahirkeli (5-68) and Matt Duce (61).

Ben Kohler-Cadmore (106no) and David Stiff (68) put on 127 and with Josh Holling (5-44) and Tom Chippendale (4-36) making short work of Townville’s batting, Hanging Heaton clinched a 172-run win.

Simon Lambert (5-47 & 66no) was the star for Undercliffe as they climbed off the bottom of the table with victory over fellow strugglers Methley.

Dan Hodgson (51) top-scored in New Farnley’s 225-8 and even though Suleman Khan followed up a four-wicket haul with a half-century, Alex Lilley (5-44) and Sam Barraclough (4-54) clinched a comfortable win.

Sam Drury hit 136 as Yorkshire North leaders Scarborough passed Sheriff Hutton Bridge’s 239-7 in which openers Louis Foxton and Arthur Campion made half-centuries.

York openers Duncan Snell (113) and Jack Leaning (102) put on 252 in their 314-6 and even though the target was revised down, Harrogate still came up short. George Hill also hit a century for Yorkshire Academy to put them on the way to comfortable win over Sessay.

Jack Bolam (44) and Luke Kilby (48no) helped Dunnington recover from 18-5 to beat Clifton Alliance and even with a half-century from Chris Wood, Woodhouse Grange fell 10 runs short of Stamford Bridge’s target

Umair Khan (47) and David Wainwright (44no) ensured Castleford overtook a revised target against Beverley Town.

James Stuart (67) and Duncan Heath (82) put Yorkshire South leaders Doncaster Town on the way to 68-run win over Elsecar for whom Charlie Kaye hit 61.

An unbeaten century stand between David Toft (81no) and Satyajeet Bachhav (49no) steered Wakefield Thornes to victory over Aston Hall, whose 188 included a sparkling 79 from Rob Ward.

Danny Waldron (5-51) starred as Barnsley defended 199-8 at Hallam while Simon Guy (52no) saw Sheffield Collegiate past Tickhill’s 217 that included 70 from Mark Cummins.

Stephen Foster (74) and Sam Drury (60) helped Treeton to 248-9 and despite batting in depth, Cleethorpes still came up 24-runs short.

Chris Durham (66) top-scored for Wickersley as they beat Whitley Hall by 23-runs, No 8 James Brown (83) the pick of the Hall batting.

Only one top-flight Aire Wharfe match was played to a conclusion, Rob Spivey (39no) taking Ilkley past North Leeds’ 190-7.

The game between the top two in the Huddersfield Premiership saw Moorlands set a target of 251-8 in which James Stansfield made 73 not out.

Thongsbridge replied in kind but even an unbeaten 64 from Haydn Slodecki and half-century from Jack Cassidy saw them fall seven runs short.

On the day his Bradford League record was topped, Alex Lees hit a double century and put on 189 with S P Singh (53) as Hoylandwaine crushed Golcar while a century stand between Louis Aspeling (60) and Rehan Afridi (78) was the foundation of Delph’s win at Honley.

Yaasar Imtiaz followed up a 5-48 spell with 63 not out as Scholes chased down Barkisland’s target.