West Indies v England: Alex Hales is biggest loser as third ODI falls victim to the weather

RAIN prevented England from negotiating the latest stepping stone in their attempt to win the World Cup this summer when it washed out the third one-day international against the West Indies in Grenada.

Eoin Morgan’s men were frustrated in their efforts to go 2-1 up in the five-match series, which is scheduled to continue at the same ground tomorrow.

After Morgan won the toss and chose to field a succession of showers made it impossible to get the match under way.

England had made two changes to the side that lost the second ODI in Barbados on Friday, batsman Alex Hales replacing all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has a minor ankle injury, and Chris Woakes returning for fellow pace bowler Tom Curran having been rested on Friday as he continues his comeback following a knee injury.

Morgan said that Stokes’s absence was purely precautionary after he rolled an ankle in training.

The weather denied Hales the opportunity to press his claims for the World Cup after he lost his place at the top of the order to Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow and Jason Roy have developed an explosive partnership at the top of the line-up, rendering chances for Hales at a premium.

It is seen as a sign of England’s formidable strength in depth leading into the World Cup that Hales is not a first-choice selection. He was due to have batted at No 3 yesterday, with Joe Root moving down to No 4.

The West Indies’ captain Jason Holder admitted that he, too, would have bowled first due to the rain at the National Cricket Stadium, with both sides preferring to chase in the event of a revised target. The West Indies had announced an unchanged team after beating England by 26 runs last time out.

England won the first match by six wickets.