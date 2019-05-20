When Dennis Amiss led England past 300 for first time - sporting bygones

PRIOR to their semi-final defeat against Australia at Headingley, England had a 100 per cent record in the group stages of the 1975 World Cup.

In their first match against India at Lord’s, which kicked off the competition, they won by a whopping 202 runs after posting the first 300-plus total in ODI cricket – 334-4 from their 60 overs.

Dennis Amiss, a Warwickshire batsman, top-scored with 137, while Keith Fletcher chipped in with 68 and Chris Old 51 not out.

India did not even bother to attempt such a “daunting” target, Sunil Gavaskar bizarrely content to grind out an unbeaten 36 as India closed on 132-3 from their 60 overs in reply, a tactic that drew contempt from the crowd.

England followed up with an 80-run victory over New Zealand, Keith Fletcher scoring 131 and Tony Greig taking 4-45 as 266-6 played 186 all-out.

They then thrashed East Africa by 196 runs as half-centuries from Amiss, Barry Wood and Frank Hayes underpinned a total of 290-5, East Africa replying with 94 from 52.3 overs, John Snow’s analysis reading 12-6-11-4.