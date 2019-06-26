White Rose recruits propel Farsley to their best Bradford League display of the year to date

DRAWING strength in adversity is the key to every successful side.

Such a quality was impressively showcased by fourth-placed Farsley in Saturday’s 29-run Bradford Premier League win over New Farnley, a display which stalwart Mark Harrison labelled as the Red Laners’ best of the season.

In trouble early on at 38-4, Farsley dug deep to post a score of 175, Harrison sharing in a key 77-run stand with Yorkshire’s James Logan, who continued his fine season with a vital innings of 74 – with Luke Jarvis (4-28) and new signing Charlie Parker (3-37) in the wickets for Farnley.

Despite an excellent 80 from ex-Farsley man Dan Hodgson, Farnley fell short at 146 in reply, with their opponents indebted to another important contribution from their other White Rose signing, Josh Poysden, who took 4-42.

Harrison said: “That was our best performance of the season by a country mile. From being in a difficult spot, we pulled it back around and posted a total that was a par score.

“But we defended it like we only had 140 on the board. We played in a different way and the fielding was just immense.

“We have had a great month. We have a settled side which always helps and the lads are building and we are doing well.”

On the impact of Yorkshire recruits Logan and Poysden, he added: “They have been fantastic and fit in with everything we are doing and they are on the money all the time and always thinking about the game and bring a lot to the team.

“They talk to everyone about which way we should be going and offer a lot on and off the pitch. We are very pleased with them both and it is nice to see Logie do well in the four-day stuff with Yorkshire, too.

“He is a young lad with a lot of maturity and he is batting well, too. He makes a very big difference to our team.”

At the summit, there is no stopping leaders Woodlands, with a magnificent virtuoso performance from overseas man Brad Schmulian (7-33 and 64no) seeing them account for neighbours Cleckheaton by eight wickets.

Schmulian put on 113 in a fine second-wicket stand with ex-Cleck player Tim Jackson (48), with Azeem Rafiq (53) top-scoring for the Moorenders.

Woodlands are 35 points clear of Hanging Heaton (296-6), who saw off Undercliffe by 57 runs with their victory forged on a super second-wicket partnership of 140 between captain Gary Fellows (78) and Joe Fraser (62) – while Callum Geldart added further ballast with an unbeaten 75.

Pudsey St Lawrence (234-7) are three points behind the Tewits after a 10-run success over spirited Wrenthorpe (224).

Mark Robertshaw (66) and Charlie Best (56) were in the runs for Lawrence, with Luke Patel (57) top-scoring for Wrens.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook hit 51 as Bradford and Bingley beat Townville by four wickets, while there was more misery for rock-bottom Methley, who lost out by three wickets to Lightcliffe, despite White Rose all-rounder Matthew Waite marking his return from injury with 64.

Headingley favourite Tim Bresnan made a guest appearance for Championship One side Hartshead Moor, taking 3-42 in their 22-run victory at Wakefield St Michael’s.

Ex-Yorkshire paceman Iain Wardlaw took 3-22 for Moor, with Mohammed Khan (66) top-scoring. Imran Mahboob (4-18) and on-song Mitchel Forsyth (80) impressed for the home team.

Morley are up to second after a three-wicket win at Pudsey Congs, with Reggie Thomas (68) and Akash Senarathne (5-45) being their chief contributors.

Sami Ullah (54no) and Faisal Javed (53no) helped Batley surprise leaders Keighley by seven wickets, Tariq Hussain taking 4-41.

Callum Flynn (73), Richard Wear (6-39) and Chris Rhodes (4-19) starred as Gomersal beat high-flying Baildon by 73 runs.