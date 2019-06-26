White Rose recruits propel Farsley to their best Bradford League display of the year to date

Andrew Stolarski was last man out for Pudsey Congs, bowled by Morley's Henry Rush for one run. PIC: Steve Riding
DRAWING strength in adversity is the key to every successful side.

Such a quality was impressively showcased by fourth-placed Farsley in Saturday’s 29-run Bradford Premier League win over New Farnley, a display which stalwart Mark Harrison labelled as the Red Laners’ best of the season.

In trouble early on at 38-4, Farsley dug deep to post a score of 175, Harrison sharing in a key 77-run stand with Yorkshire’s James Logan, who continued his fine season with a vital innings of 74 – with Luke Jarvis (4-28) and new signing Charlie Parker (3-37) in the wickets for Farnley.

Despite an excellent 80 from ex-Farsley man Dan Hodgson, Farnley fell short at 146 in reply, with their opponents indebted to another important contribution from their other White Rose signing, Josh Poysden, who took 4-42.

Harrison said: “That was our best performance of the season by a country mile. From being in a difficult spot, we pulled it back around and posted a total that was a par score.

“But we defended it like we only had 140 on the board. We played in a different way and the fielding was just immense.

“We have had a great month. We have a settled side which always helps and the lads are building and we are doing well.”

On the impact of Yorkshire recruits Logan and Poysden, he added: “They have been fantastic and fit in with everything we are doing and they are on the money all the time and always thinking about the game and bring a lot to the team.

“They talk to everyone about which way we should be going and offer a lot on and off the pitch. We are very pleased with them both and it is nice to see Logie do well in the four-day stuff with Yorkshire, too.

“He is a young lad with a lot of maturity and he is batting well, too. He makes a very big difference to our team.”

At the summit, there is no stopping leaders Woodlands, with a magnificent virtuoso performance from overseas man Brad Schmulian (7-33 and 64no) seeing them account for neighbours Cleckheaton by eight wickets.

Schmulian put on 113 in a fine second-wicket stand with ex-Cleck player Tim Jackson (48), with Azeem Rafiq (53) top-scoring for the Moorenders.

Woodlands are 35 points clear of Hanging Heaton (296-6), who saw off Undercliffe by 57 runs with their victory forged on a super second-wicket partnership of 140 between captain Gary Fellows (78) and Joe Fraser (62) – while Callum Geldart added further ballast with an unbeaten 75.

Pudsey St Lawrence (234-7) are three points behind the Tewits after a 10-run success over spirited Wrenthorpe (224).

Mark Robertshaw (66) and Charlie Best (56) were in the runs for Lawrence, with Luke Patel (57) top-scoring for Wrens.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook hit 51 as Bradford and Bingley beat Townville by four wickets, while there was more misery for rock-bottom Methley, who lost out by three wickets to Lightcliffe, despite White Rose all-rounder Matthew Waite marking his return from injury with 64.

Headingley favourite Tim Bresnan made a guest appearance for Championship One side Hartshead Moor, taking 3-42 in their 22-run victory at Wakefield St Michael’s.

Ex-Yorkshire paceman Iain Wardlaw took 3-22 for Moor, with Mohammed Khan (66) top-scoring. Imran Mahboob (4-18) and on-song Mitchel Forsyth (80) impressed for the home team.

Morley are up to second after a three-wicket win at Pudsey Congs, with Reggie Thomas (68) and Akash Senarathne (5-45) being their chief contributors.

Sami Ullah (54no) and Faisal Javed (53no) helped Batley surprise leaders Keighley by seven wickets, Tariq Hussain taking 4-41.

Callum Flynn (73), Richard Wear (6-39) and Chris Rhodes (4-19) starred as Gomersal beat high-flying Baildon by 73 runs.