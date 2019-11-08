Why Darren Gough should be given England fast bowling coach’s role

DARREN GOUGH would be the perfect choice as England’s full-time fast bowling coach.

That is the view of Yorkshire’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon, who said that Gough has all the right qualities to take on the role.

Although Goughy might come across as a bit of a joker and stuff, he’s got a very, very good cricket brain and knows bowling inside out. Martyn Moxon

Gough is in New Zealand working with the Test squad in the build-up to the two-match series later this month.

The former Yorkshire and England pace bowler, 49, is spending two weeks with the players as fast bowling consultant, working with the likes of Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.

Gough is effectively doing the job vacated by Chris Silverwood, his former county and international team-mate, who had two years as fast bowling coach before being appointed England head coach last month in succession to Trevor Bayliss.

Moxon, who has worked with both Gough and Silverwood as player and coach, believes it will be fascinating to see what happens next as England eye a permanent fast bowling candidate to work as part of Silverwood’s backroom team.

“It will be interesting to see how things develop,” said Moxon.

“I think Goughy will be very good for the squad out in New Zealand, but you’re limited to what you can do in a two-week period.

“It will be interesting to see what happens beyond that period, whether Goughy will be used by England more or not, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

“But I’m sure he’ll be very good at what England want him for at the moment, without a doubt, and he could definitely do the job full-time if that’s what he wants to do and what they want him to do.”

Gough, who took 229 wickets in 58 Tests and 235 wickets in 159 one-day internationals, is superbly qualified to take on the job.

The Barnsley-born right-armer, who retired in 2008 after two years as Yorkshire captain working under Moxon, is a Level Three-qualified coach with a highly respected cricketing brain.

However, his media commitments are a potential bar; Gough holds a lucrative job with TalkSport radio.

“It could come down to whether he’s available to do it,” said Moxon.

“He’s got a very good job at TalkSport, and that’s always been the problem with Goughy and coaching.

“But his cricketing credentials speak for themselves.

“He’s got all the right attributes in my view.”

As one of cricket’s most exuberant and ebullient characters, Gough has a playful, light-hearted nature.

But Moxon said it would be wrong to under-estimate his tactical nous.

“Although Goughy might come across as a bit of a joker and stuff, he’s got a very, very good cricket brain and knows bowling inside out,” he said.

“When I came back to Yorkshire (in 2007) and Goughy was captain, he was a very good captain and very good tactically.

“He’s certainly not someone to be under-estimated in that regard.”

Gough is working with England’s pace bowlers until November 18.

The first Test starts at Bay Oval, Tauranga, on November 20, with the final match beginning at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on November 28.

One man who has thrown his hat into the ring for Silverwood’s old position is former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond.

The 44-year-old, who holds the same role on a temporary basis with the Kiwis, has a good relationship with England, having served as their bowling consultant for the first two Tests of the 2017-18 Ashes tour.

Asked whether he would like to take charge of England’s fast bowling group, Bond said: “Yeah, definitely.

“I think you look at everything that’s put in front of you wherever the opportunities come up.

“There was a massive clearing of the decks after the World Cup (in England last summer) and coaches moved not only in the franchise world but in the international world as well.

“Whatever you’re doing as a coach, you want something that’s going to excite you, hopefully make you better, present a different opportunity.

“I think you look at everything that comes across your door.

“I know all the English guys.

“I caught up with them in Christchurch when they came down for their pre-season tournament.

“I really enjoyed being with the team and liked the guys.”

However, Bond, who took 259 wickets in 120 international appearances for the Kiwis, added this caveat: “The biggest challenge of the international game is the grind of a coach.

“Look at England in particular – 300 days a year on the road. It’s challenging on family life.

“Plus, I’m happy with what I’m doing (with New Zealand), and I’ll do that for as long as I can.”