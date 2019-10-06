Why Yorkshire CCC members should stand firm - sporting letters

Should Yorkshire CCC appoint a new captain?

I hope that Mr Parkinson (Sporting letters, September 30) will reconsider his decision regarding not renewing his Yorkshire membership.

Of course he is entitled to feel dismayed and disappointed along, I may say, with many other Yorkshire members, at the team’s inept performances particularly in limited overs cricket which has been a source of frustration in recent seasons.

But I believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel. If Yorkshire can sign two or three quality players as they hope to do, and resist the temptation to sign costly overseas cricketers on short-term contracts who prove to be inferior to our own youngsters, and, instead, give our own boys the chance of first-team cricket, it would, in my opinion, pay more dividends for the club.

We have the quality to be a force in the near future. Our South African pace bowler Olivier will be a better bowler with a season under his belt next season alongside a fully fit Fisher and Coad.

There is obviously a finite time for a coach to prove his worth but I do not believe Andrew Gale has reached that point yet. He must be allowed time along with Martyn Moxon to make his mark on the team.

Steve Patterson has been a wonderful servant to the club and still has a part to play in Yorkshire’s future. He deserves praise for stepping in as captain. I would, however, ask him to take on the vice-captain’s role next season and promote Tom Kohler-Cadmore to the captain’s role.

There is much to look forward at Headingley. We have the truly magnificent Emerald stand and members will enjoy a fully refurbished long room. So Mr Parkinson don’t despair, don’t lose hope. Yorkshire members quite rightly are never short of opinions but when push comes to shove we support our county, our team, our one White Rose.

From: Howard Ray, Bramley