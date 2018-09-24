Worcestershire v Yorkshire (day one): White Rose ensure top-flight County Championship cricket for 2019

Yorkshire made sure of their Division One status in the Specsavers County Championship for the 2019 season despite being on the receiving end of another century from Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell at Blackfinch New Road.

The Tykes needed two more points to stay up and that milestone was achieved when Ed Barnard was leg before to Jack Brooks in the paceman’s final game before leaving Headingley to join Somerset.

But they were made to wait until the 84th over after opting to bowl via an uncontested toss due mainly to the efforts of Mitchell who completed his fourth Championship century of the campaign.

He followed up his 178 in last month’s innings victory at Scarborough with another invaluable knock for his side before being eighth out at 270-8.

It enabled Brooks to complete his third five-wicket haul in five games since announcing he has signed a three year contract at Taunton until the end of the 2021 season. Worcestershire eventually closed on 319-8.

A win over Lancashire sandwiched in between draws with Nottinghamshire and Hampshire from the previous three games had eased Yorkshire’s fears of the drop before the task was completed today.

Tim Bresnan celebrates taking a wicket on day one at Worcester. Picture: John Heald.

Worcestershire were playing for only pride after defeat against Essex at Chelmsford had confirmed their relegation after one season in the top flight. But their batsmen dug in and made Yorkshire work for the six wickets needed to stave off the threat of going down.

No-one was more obdurate than Mitchell with his 34th first class century for the County. Tim Bresnan made the only breakthrough of the morning session when Tom Fell (19) was squared up by the former England seamer and provided Jack Leaning with a straightforward catch at third slip.

Moeen Ali was greeted with warm applause in his first appearance for Worcestershire since leading them to their first Vitality Blast trophy success nine days ago.

He ensured left arm spinner and Yorkshire debutant James Logan’s introduction into the attack was a chastening one with a six over long on and then a slog sweep brought the same result.

Ali, who had scored a double century at Scarborough, again threatened a major contribution and completed a 69-ball half century.

Mitchell had an escape on 43 when he was dropped by keeper Jonathan Tattersall off a Brooks delivery. But Tom Kohler-Cadmore made no mistake when Ali (60) went for a pull in the first over back into the attack from Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson and only managed to top edge through to his former team-mate. The Moeen-Mitchell stand was worth 102 in 27 overs.

Joe Clarke, in his final match for Worcestershire before joining Nottinghamshire on a four-year contract, was given a searching examination. The England Lions batsman made just eight from 46 balls before he aimed a drive at Brooks and was bowled.

That secured the first point for the visitors and then Alex Milton (1) tentatively pushed forward to Ben Coad and fell to a sharp low catch by Kohler-Cadmore. A fourth wicket of the afternoon session was accrued when Ben Cox was (9) was leg before to Books.

Barnard (34) kept Mitchell company in a stand of 88 in 24 overs before his dismissal to Brooks eased any Yorkshire fears. Brooks made it two wickets in two balls as Wayne Parnell (0) was pouched at second slip and then Mitchell’s resistance ended after making 127 when he holed out to deep mid wicket off the same bowler. His 252 ball knock contained 17 fours.

An unbroken stand of 49 between Ben Twohig and Josh Tongue carried Worcestershire to a third batting point.