Worcestershire v Yorkshire (tea, day one): White Rose closing in on Division One safety

Yorkshire are closing in on securing County Championship Division One survival despite typical defiance from Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell on the opening day at Blackfinch New Road.

The visitors went into the game requiring two points to stay up and by tea were just one wicket away from that goal. They picked up four wickets in the afternoon session but Mitchell was still unbeaten at tea on 71 out of 179-5.

Tim Bresnan made the only breakthrough of the morning season when Tom Fell (19) was squared up by the former England seamer and provided Jack Leaning with a straightforward catch at third slip.

Moeen Ali was given a warm reception in his first appearance for Worcestershire since leading them to their first Vitality Blast trophy success nine days ago.

He greeted Logan’s introduction into the attack with a six over long on and then a slog sweep brought the same result. Ali went to a fluent half century off 69 balls.

Mitchell had a let off on 43 when he was dropped by wicket-keeper Jonathan Tattersall and then first slip Tom Kohler-Cadmore off a Jack Brooks delivery.

Tim Bresnan celebrates taking a wicket on day one at Worcester. Picture: John Heald.

But Kohler-Cadmore made no mistake when Ali (60) went for a pull in the first over back into the attack from Yorkshire captain Steven Petterson and only managed to top edge through to his former team-mate.

The Moeen-Mitchell stand was worth 102 in 27 overs.

Mitchell completed a patient fifty off 135 balls with seven fours but then saw two wickets tumble in successive overs.

Joe Clarke, in his final match for the County before joining Nottinghamshire on a four year contract, was given a searching examination and made just eight from 46 balls before he aimed a drive at Brooks and was bowled.

That secured the first point for the visitors and then Alex Milton (1) tentatively pushed forward to Ben Coad and fell to a sharp low catch by Kohler-Cadmore. Brooks enjoyed another breakthrough when Ben Cox (9) was leg before.