Worcs v Yorkshire, day two: Ballance and Brooks put Yorkshire on top

Have your say

Gary Ballance continued his impressive run of late season form to hold the Yorkshire innings together on day two of the Specsavers County Championship clash with Worcestershire at Blackfinch New Road.

Worcestershire picked up wickets at steady intervals after being bowled out this morning for 340.

But Balance followed up his century against Nottinghamshire and 85 versus Lancashire with a 69-ball half-century to steer his side past the threat of being asked to follow on.

By tea the one-time England player had moved onto 89 off 132 balls with 15 fours out of 214-7.

Adam Lyth (27) began the Yorkshire reply with a series of boundaries before he was lbw to Wayne Parnell.

Jack Leaning (13) was undone by a fine delivery from Josh Tongue and bowled before Ben Twohig struck with the final delivery before lunch as Jeet Raval (21) dragged onto his stumps.

Worcestershire v Yorkshire, Jack Brooks celebrates one of six wickets (Picture: John Heald)

Play followed a similar pattern during the afternoon session with only Ballance suggesting permanence at the crease for the visitors.

Former Worcestershire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore (8) went leg before to Twohig and Jonathan Tattersall (19) had his off stump knocked out by a Tongue delivery which kept low.

Dillon Pennington, who had impressed in Worcestershire’s win at Scarborough, had Tim Bresnan (7) pouched at second slip

Tongue’s third success was also clean bowled in the form of Tykes skipper Steven Patterson (6).

Jack Brooks picked up one of the two Worcestershire wickets to fall this morning to end with figures of 6-94 in his final appearance for Yorkshire.