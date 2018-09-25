Worcs v Yorkshire, day two: Brooks signing off in style

Have your say

Yorkshire scored freely but lost three early wickets after wrapping up Worcestershire’s first innings on day two of the Specsavers County Championship match at Blackfinch New Road.

Adam Lyth, Jack Leaning and Jeet Raval were all dismissed as the Tykes reached 83-3 by lunch.

Yorkshire had achieved their prime objective yesterday in securing the two bonus points required to stave off the threat of relegation.

Worcestershire resumed on 319-8 and Ben Coad struck with the fourth delivery of the day without addition to the score as he trapped Ben Twohig (30) leg before.

Brooks then added to his five wicket haul yesterday by wrapping up the innings as Dillon Pennington (7) was caught behind to leave Josh Tongue unbeaten on 30.

Brooks ended with figures of 22-3-94-6 in his final game before moving to Somerset on a three-year contract.

Worcestershire v Yorkshire, Jack Brooks celebrates one of six wickets (Picture: John Heald)

When Yorkshire launched their reply, Lyth collected a succession of boundaries mainly at the expense of Wayne Parnell.

But, after making 27 out of 30, Lyth fell lbw to the South African paceman who has signed a three year Kolpak deal with Worcestershire until the end of the 2021 season.

It became 45-2 when Leaning (13) was undone by a fine delivery from Tongue and was comprehensively bowled.

Gary Ballance and Raval looked untroubled in adding 38.

But Twohig struck with the final delivery before before lunch as Raval (21) went to cut and dragged the ball onto his stumps.