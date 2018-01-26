World Cup a step on the ladder for Brook

England Under-19s captain Harry Brook hopes that his success with the bat Down Under is the latest stepping stone to a famous first-class career.

The Yorkshire batsman returns home from the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand this week having blasted 173 group stage runs without being dismissed.

England’s run was cut short at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday, though, when a spell of 8-35 by Australian leg spinner Lloyd Pope left them 31 runs short of the modest target of 128.

It was no coincidence that in England’s weakest batting performance Brook was dismissed first ball.

“It was disappointing, obviously,” Brook said. “All credit to him, he bowled extremely well.

“You’d expect us to knock that total off two down, but the ball was spinning and on the day he was just a bit too good.”

The match was a disappointing end to a bumper winter for Brook, who says while he is proud of his current form, he would have swapped it all for a shot at glory in the final.

“Aside from the Australia game it was nice to get some time out in the middle, to lead from the front and to contribute to the tournament, but it doesn’t really mean anything now,” he said. “The tournament has gone for us.”

“I’d have taken six ducks and us winning the World Cup, but that’s part and parcel of cricket.”

Such blistering form has seen his stock rise further following a whirlwind 2017 season that saw him become a part of Yorkshire’s first-class set-up before bowing out after three fifty-less matches.

Ambitious Brook is determined not to get carried away and believes his success in New Zealand is merely the latest step on a long ladder.

“I haven’t got many runs in first-class cricket and that’s the main competition and where I want to be,” he said.

“It’s a little stepping stone, really, it was nice to get the runs, but in comparison it’s a small thing.

“I can’t wait for the season now. I’m hoping to be in the squads from the start to finish really, I don’t want to be missing out on any cricket.

“Obviously I’ve got to earn my place, go out and score runs, but if I do that, hopefully there’s no reason why I can’t play in the first team all year.”