World Cup hero Jason Roy set for England Test debut against Ireland

JASON ROY is set to make his Test debut after being named in England’s squad for their match against Ireland at Lord’s.

The Surrey opener and limited overs specialist was a star of the recent World Cup triumph and is to be given the platform to prove he can also deliver in Test cricket.

England's Jofra Archer, pictured in Sunday's World Cup final at Lord's. Picture: John Walton/PA

England’s one-day international vice captain Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - the hero of Sunday’s victory over New Zealand - are rested ahead of the Ashes series which begins on August 1.

Yorkshire pair Jonny Bairstow and captain Joe Root are also included.

In a blow to hopes of toppling Australia, Mark Wood has been ruled out for four to six weeks with the left side strain sustained in the World Cup final.

Jofra Archer is also missing because of a side strain and will be given a period of rest before being considered for Ashes selection.

An ECB statement read: “Archer will have a period of rest before being considered for selection during the Specsavers Ashes Test Series. He will have a short break in Barbados before returning to the UK later this month.”

Archer, who has yet to play in a Test match but bowled the super over in the World Cup final against New Zealand, is due to fly to Barbados on Wednesday afternoon.

He travels knowing that he has just been awarded an increment contract by the ECB for the next 12 months.

All-rounder Lewis Gregory makes his first appearance in a Test squad after producing several eye-catching performances for Somerset and England Lions.

Warwickshire pace bowler Olly Stone has overcome a back injury to make his second appearance in an England squad.

England squad to face Ireland: Joe Root (capt, Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Jack Leach (Somerset), Jason Roy (Surrey), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).