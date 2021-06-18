Yorkshire CCC and Azeem Rafiq case to continue as hearing fails to reach resolution

Former Yorkshire CCC cricketer, Azeem Rafiq. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The former off-spinner is alleging discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, along with victimisation and detriment as a result of his efforts to address racism at the club.

Rafiq’s claims are also the subject of a separate independent investigation which is expected to release its findings within the next four weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That investigation has been ongoing since last autumn after Rafiq, 30, claimed that he was driven to the brink of suicide by the racism he experienced at the club for which he played between 2008 and 2018 in two separate spells.

England's Sophia Dunkley drives through the covers during day two at the Bristol County Ground. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Yorkshire last night issued a statement following a two-day tribunal hearing which read: “Having tried to find a way to resolve the issues between the club and Azeem Rafiq through the process of judicial mediation, the club is sorry to say that resolution did not prove possible.

“As the matter is still within the employment tribunal process, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We now expect the case to be listed for a private case management conference.”

This is understood to be the next step in the process to discuss issues involved in the case, with judicial mediation a way of settling employment tribunal claims by bringing the parties together at a preliminary hearing.

England Women claimed a late flurry of wickets as they ended day two of the only Test with a 209-run lead over India in Bristol.

The hosts had declared on 396-9 before taking five wickets for just 16 runs in the final 45 minutes of play as India slipped from 167-0 to 187-5 at stumps.

Seventeen-year-old Shafali Verma was within a shot of a momentous century for India when she mistimed a drive over the top and picked out Anya Shrubsole at mid-off to be dismissed for 96 on her Test debut – the first of the five wickets to fall.

Earlier Sophia Dunkley was 74 not out when Heather Knight declared in the afternoon.

Just as India looked to be settling into a rhythm, England finished with a flourish, with captain Knight claiming two wickets for only one run from six impressive overs.