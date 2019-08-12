Yorkshire CCC bowler Jared Warner rejoins Sussex on loan

YORKSHIRE fast bowler Jared Warner has rejoined Sussex on loan for the rest of the season.

Warner, 22, is returning to Hove after his spell there earlier this summer was ended by a side strain.

The Wakefield-born Warner will link-up again with former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie and is available for Sussex’s last four County Championship games, starting with Sunday’s match at home to Middlesex.

Sussex are third-bottom of Division Two but are only 29 points behind second-placed Glamorgan as Gillespie’s men seek a strong end to the campaign.

Warner, who has lately been playing T20 cricket for Yorkshire’s second team, said: “I’m looking forward to it (going back to Sussex).

“I enjoyed my time there earlier in the year and I'm just looking forward to hopefully playing some more first-team cricket.

“If I can get a couple more games under my belt, I think it will really improve my game going forward into next year.

“Obviously I’m desperate to play for Yorkshire going forward, so anything I can do that will help my cause is what I want to do.”