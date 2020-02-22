Yorkshire CCC opposed to four-day Test matches

YORKSHIRE HAVE outlined their opposition to the concept of four-day Test matches.

The club is against the idea of cutting the length of the five-day game.

England's bowler Ben Stokes, second from left, with teammates during day two of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will discuss next month whether to make all Tests four-day affairs from 2023 – the start of the new broadcasting rights cycle.

The governing body’s wish for more global event windows, the proliferation of domestic T20 competitions around the world and the costs of staging Test series are all contributory factors at play.

Yorkshire chairman Robin Smith said: “The Yorkshire board’s position is that it supports five-day Test matches rather than four.

“The red-ball game is cricket in its purest form, and the purest form of the purest form, if you like, is Test cricket.

As the name Test cricket implies, it is intended to be a test of all cricketing skills, and those are best displayed over a proper period of time, which is five days. Robin Smith

“As the name Test cricket implies, it is intended to be a test of all cricketing skills, and those are best displayed over a proper period of time, which is five days.”

Critics of four-day Tests fear that what has ostensibly been presented as a desire to tackle the crowded international schedule/player workloads is essentially an excuse to free up more time for money-spinning white-ball cricket.

Advocates, on the other hand, point out that fifth days are often unnecessary (more than half of all Tests in the past two years have ended in four days) and can have sizeable cost implications for administrators/broadcasters.

The England and Wales Cricket Board initially gave a cautious welcome to the proposal when it was first mooted around the New Year, along with their counterparts in Australia, although ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has since qualified that four-day Tests could work “in certain geographies, in certain times of the year, against certain opposition”.

England played a four-day Test against Ireland last summer – a successful venture against an emerging Test nation – but five-day Tests vastly predominate.

“White-ball cricket has become increasingly important and I’m certainly not against white-ball cricket; the competitions that we play at Yorkshire, for example, are all good competitions,” said Smith.

“But the white-ball game should not, in my personal opinion, override the red-ball game.

“Not all Tests last five days, and there’s a risk attached to every Test that it won’t do so, while if there is a fifth day but only an hour or so’s play, it can be a loss-maker.

“But the benefits from the format are that you can get superb games which provide more tension and more excitement than is often possible in only four days.”

Smith pointed to the recent match between South Africa and England in Cape Town as a classic case.

England won by 189 runs when Ben Stokes took the last three wickets deep into the final session on day five.

“I was very privileged to attend that game and it was a classic illustration of the strength of five-day Tests,” said Smith.

“The tension in the final session on the fifth day was incredible; the pressure that (spinner) Dominic Bess brought to bear from the Kelvin Grove End, over after over after over, with eight fielders around the bat, was excitement itself.

“The wickets were taken by Stokes, of course – the classic example of pressure at one end and mistakes made at the other.

“It simply could not have been more tense after the match had seemed to be heading for a draw.”

Smith is no great lover of the World Test Championship, designed to give greater context to series and an overall winner. “The idea is fine, but I question whether the particular format is a fair judge of the success of the various sides,” he said.

“You get so many points per series, but the series could be two matches or five, for example, and that doesn’t seem on the face of it to be sensible. No doubt the ICC has a good reason for doing it as it has.”

However, he is confident for the future of Test cricket per se – not least because of players’ enthusiasm for the traditional format.

“The players value it, and I haven’t yet met a young player who doesn’t aspire to it,” he added.

“That, in itself, is a reason for optimism concerning its future.”