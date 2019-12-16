Yorkshire CCC prospect Will Fraine needs knee surgery

Yorkshire’s Will Fraine could miss the beginning of the new season following a knee reconstruction surgery.

The batsman revealed that he is expected to be out of action for between four to six months.

Yorkshire's Will Fraine catches Northamptonshire's Dwaine Pretorius, off the bowling of David Willey, in last year's 50-over competition. ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe )

The 23-year-old said: “It’s a recurrent injury that I’ve had with my left knee since I was 17 – I dislocated it a few times.

“Unfortunately, it was in my first game playing for Gordon in the Sydney Premier League. I went to field a ball and my leg gave way. It dislocated again and did a lot of damage. I’ve just had MPFL reconstruction surgery, so, basically, it meant crafting me a new ligament.

“It was quite a big procedure, a bit of pain. I’m taking things slowly at the minute, just trying to take it day by day, listen to the physio and just see where I can be in the next few months.

“Hopefully, this is the end of my troubles and I can focus on having a good career now.”

Fraine signed a three-year deal with Yorkshire in October, 2018 when he joined the county from Nottinghamshire.

With the 2020 season to begin in April, the young batsman may be forced to spend some time on the sidelines before getting back into the thick of the action.

Despite this setback, Fraine believes Yorkshire are in a strong position to challenge for silverware.

He said: “Everyone plays the game for silverware, playing the game to win. With the squad we’ve got, I think we could easily get silverware. If you look at our batting line-up, it’s very very strong.

“Last year in the Championship, we had a young team. We now have Dawid (Malan) in and we now have a mix of youth and experience. We’ve got a great bowling attack – it speaks volumes in the results we got and how many teams we bowled out. If we can click together, there’s no reason why we can’t challenge someone like Essex next year.”

When asked about the impact that new signing Malan can have on this Yorkshire side, Fraine added: “He’s a big player in all formats. I’m sure he has sights on England and he’s obviously very much in there with the white ball stuff at the minute.

“If we can get him around for the red ball stuff and if he can play as many games for us as possible, I think we’ll be in great shape.”

