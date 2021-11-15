Yorkshire CCC racism scandal: How to watch Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee hearing

YORKSHIRE CCC: Have been rocked by a racism scandal. Picture: Getty Images.

Former chairman Roger Hutton will be questioned by MPs while Rafiq is also due to appear in front of the committee.

Rafiq is likely to face questions about his calls for disciplinary action to be taken by Yorkshire CCC following its investigation which found he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying. Hutton is to face questions about the club’s handling of the case.

It is still unclear who from the Yorkshire leadership team will give evidence to MPs on Tuesday.

A press release on behalf of the DCMS committee said Yorkshire witnesses were “to be confirmed."

Mark Arthur, who resigned as chief executive last week, had been on an initial list of attendees provided by the committee, along with the county’s director of medical services Wayne Morton, but neither were included in Monday’s update.

Last week, the committee, which is chaired by Conservative MP Julian Knight, received a copy of the report from Yorkshire County Cricket Club about its investigation into the complaints made by Rafiq.

Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire County Club, said: “We welcome the formal meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on sport governance, and I will be listening to the session with great interest to help us understand the past and address the many challenges which have come to light.

“It is right that the issues which were initially brought up by Azeem Rafiq, and the way in which they were handled, are properly examined by the Committee. We have provided the Committee with a copy of the full report, given its legal interest in the case.

“It is clear that we have handled this issue badly and the investigation was flawed. Azeem giving evidence is an important moment and, as a whistleblower, he should be praised for speaking up. I have said from the outset that we need to listen and to learn in order to create urgent change at Yorkshire Country Cricket Club”.