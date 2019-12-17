Yorkshire CCC’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore backs The Hundred to deliver in 2020

Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore believes the introduction of the brand new 100-ball cricket tournament, The Hundred, can only benefit the game in England.

When asked about the introduction of the controversial new format, Kohler-Cadmore gave the tournament his seal of approval.

He said: “I think that’s only going to help the game – especially English cricket.

“When you have a certain amount of high standard overseas players coming over, just being able to learn from them is only going to help English youngsters, which in turn will make the international side stronger.”

Kohler-Cadmore was yesterday named in the England Lions 50-over squad for five games in Australia in early February.

The 25-year-old is Yorkshire’s sole representative, with no Yorkshire player named in the Lions four-day squad that will contest three fixtures after the 50-over series.

He compared the ECB’s new product with India’s IPL which often sees the country’s youngsters rub shoulders with some of the sport’s biggest names. He believes a similar environment will be hugely beneficial for England’s youth.

He added: “Look at their youngsters coming from playing in the IPL to the international scene.

“They’re not that far behind international cricket because of the level of cricket they’re already playing in the IPL.

“So for us it’s about to catching up to stuff like that and be in a position where, when you do get an international call, you are already on a big stage and you can perform with the big names in international cricket.”

Kohler-Cadmore, spoke with the YEP during a visit to Leeds General Infirmary. He was among a number of players handing out presents to patients at the hospital’s Children’s Congential Heart Unit.

England Lions 50-over squad: T Abell (Somerset), D Bess (Somerset), J Bracey (Gloucestershire), H Brookes (Warwickshire), B Carse (Durham), M Crane (Hampshire), L Evans (Sussex), R Gleeson (Lancashire), L Gregory (Somerset), S Hain (Warwickshire), W Jacks (Surrey), T Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), D Lawrence (Essex), M Milnes (Kent), T Moores (Nottinghamshire), C Overton (Somerset).