Yorkshire CCC star Jonny Bairstow not in England Test squad for New Zealand tour

JONNY BAIRSTOW has been left out of England’s 15-man Test squad for the tour of New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The Yorkshireman struggled with the bat against Australia during the Ashes Test series this summer, but has retained his place in the T20 squad to face the Black Caps, where is joined by White Rose team-mate Adil Rashid.

Warwickshire opener Dominic Sibley is rewarded for his remarkable summer with a place on the plane alongside Kent batsman Zak Crawley and Lancashire duo Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson.

Jason Roy is another to miss out after a difficult Ashes series while James Anderson remains unavailable due to a calf injury.

Surrey’s Ollie Pope is back involved while Jos Buttler will be wicket-keeper in New Zealand due to Bairstow’s absence.

Mahmood and Parkinson are also in the Twenty20 squad for the five-match series, along with Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton and Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown.

Banton has burst onto the scene this season, hitting 549 runs in the Vitality Blast, while Brown took 17 wickets as Worcestershire reached the final at Edgbaston last weekend.

Mahmood and Parkinson helped Lancashire finish top of the North Group, taking eight and 21 wickets respectively.

Eoin Morgan, who led England to World Cup glory earlier this summer, will also continue to captain the T20 side.

England Test squad for New Zealand: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dominic Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England’s T20 squad for New Zealand: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), James Vince (Hampshire)