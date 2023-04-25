Yorkshire are set to discover next week what punitive measures will be taken against them after accepting four amended charges of bringing the game into disrepute in the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

The club did not contest the charges, including a failure to address the use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period, at last month’s Cricket Discipline Commission hearing.

Punishments range from a points deduction in the County Championship, One-Day Cup and T20 Blast to a fine, with a sanctions hearing to be held next Wednesday, the PA news agency understands.

Gary Ballance also admitted using racist and/or discriminatory language prior to the hearing but he announced his retirement from cricket last week after relocating back to his native Zimbabwe.

Former cricket player Azeem Rafiq arrives to attend a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing, relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, in London last month. The club is expected to find out what punishments it may face next week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board brought cases against six more former Yorkshire players – Michael Vaughan, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Gale, Richard Pyrah and John Blain.

Vaughan was cleared “on the balance of probabilities” of using racist language towards Rafiq but the five others were found liable of using racist and/or discriminatory language by the CDC panel.

Only Vaughan appeared at the public hearing to give evidence to the CDC panel, chaired by Tim O’Gorman, with Bresnan, Hoggard, Gale, Pyrah and Blain withdrawing from the process.

