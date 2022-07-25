Yorkshire CCC v Hampshire - Nip-and-tuck at Scarborough Festival

IN TROUBLE: Yorkshire's Adam Lyth is bowled by Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The hosts’ first innings lasted just six minutes and 11 balls after they started the day on 158-8 after Monday’s play was affected by rain.

Steve Patterson, the Yorkshire captain, fell to the third ball of an overcast morning when he edged Kyle Abbott to wicketkeeper Ben Brown to perish for a duck.

After James Fuller followed up with a maiden from the Peasholm Park end, Jordan Thompson departed to the first delivery of Abbott’s next over, edging the South African to Liam Dawson at second slip to fall for six.

Yorkshire CCC are back at North Marine Road, Scarborough this week, facing Hampshire in the County Championship. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Abbott finished with 6-35 from 12.1 overs, and Mohammad Abbas with 3-25 from 14 overs. The other wicket-taker was Keith Barker.

Ben Coad, making his first appearance of the season following various injury problems, struck with the penultimate ball of his second over as Hampshire slipped to 3-1 in reply.

Coad squared-up Ian Holland with a delivery that flew to George Hill at fourth slip to depart for a duck.

Maddeningly for Holland, it was the last action as the sides then immediately left the field for rain, forcing a 65-minute delay and the loss of 16 overs.

When the action resumed, it took Yorkshire just four balls to strike again as Felix Organ was lbw for five playing around a full delivery from Thompson.

Remarkably, the same thing happened again as the teams immediately left the field for rain once more, forcing the umpires to call an early lunch.

Play restarted at 2.15pm, following the loss of a further 17 overs, and Hampshire quickly lost their third wicket when Coad trapped Nick Gubbins for four, leaving the visitors 12-3.

Hampshire fell to 49-4 when Steve Patterson had Joe Weatherley lbw for 23 and then to 52-5 when Patterson got the key wicket of James Vince, caught at first slip by Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 15.

Kohler-Cadmore took another catch in that position to send back Liam Dawson off Thompson for 10 (72-6).