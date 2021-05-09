Yorkshire CCC v Kent - Ballance falls in century quest

Joe Root is back in action Yorkshire against Kent this week.

The Yorkshire batsman, who missed last season with various health issues, fell for 96 as the County Championship match against Kent at Headingley drifted towards a draw.

Ballance was beaten by a direct hit from Marcus O’Riordan at backward-point after Dom Bess pushed out a delivery from the New Zealand pace bowler Matt Quinn.

There was hesitation between the batsmen as Ballance ran towards the danger end, although technically it was his call as the ball had gone behind square.

Ballance’s departure came 15 minutes after play began at 2.45pm after day four was delayed due to a wet outfield caused by Saturday’s rain.

It left Yorkshire 246-6 after they had added six runs to their total in reply to Kent’s first innings 305, with Ballance having started the day on 91.

Yorkshire slipped to 256-7 when Bess, who resumed on four, was bowled for 15 by Darren Stevens, who knocked out his off stump with a ball that shaped away just enough.

Jordan Thompson played watchfully, taking 23 balls to get off the mark, which he did by turning Stevens for a single to backward square-leg.

Thompson then played the stroke of the truncated day, crunching West Indian pace bowler Miguel Cummins to the mid-on boundary at the Kirkstall Lane end.

Steve Patterson, the Yorkshire captain, fell to the first delivery of the last over before tea, edging a catch behind as he tried to cut Nathan Gilchrist.

At the break, Thompson has 10 and there are 27.5 overs left in the game, although the skies are dark and the floodlights are on.