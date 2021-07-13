Yorkshire CCC v Lancashire CCC: Day three latest

Umpires inspect the wicket before delaying the start of day three of Yorkshire v Lancashire (Picture: Steve Riding)

The visitors reached 342-2 at the 110-over cut-off mark, with a bowling point awarded for every three, six and nine wickets taken.

Lancashire finished eight runs shy of a fourth batting point, with a batting point awarded for reaching 200, 250, 300, 350 and then 400 in a side’s first innings.

At lunch - taken at the later time of 1.10pm after the start was delayed by an hour following overnight rain - the visitors were 346-2, with Luke Wells on 63 and Josh Bohannon 51, their partnership worth 90.

After Yorkshire presented second-team caps to George Hill, Harry Duke and Dominic Leech before the start of day three, Yorkshire struggled with the ball as sunshine broke through.

They should have had that first bowling point but Harry Brook dropped a straightforward chance at first slip when Bohannon, on 11, edged pace bowler Leech. Brook - usually such a fine slip fielder - juggled the ball and it went to ground.