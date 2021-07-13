Yorkshire CCC v Lancashire CCC: Day three of Roses match abandoned

Yorkshire's Dom Leech suffered an injury on day three (Picture: SWpix.com)

Play was called off at 4.25pm due to safety concerns after umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong twice inspected the bowler’s run-up at the Emerald Stand end.

It followed an injury to Yorkshire pace bowler Dominic Leech, who slid into the concrete base of the West Stand while preventing a four and appeared to seriously injure his left leg.

Leech seemed to lose his footing as his momentum took him beyond the boundary rope after the heavy rain yesterday and overnight.

Umpires inspect the wicket before delaying the start of day three of Yorkshire v Lancashire (Picture: Steve Riding)

After a 20-minute delay while Leech was treated, with the 20-year-old eventually stretchered off after being attended to by physios and paramedics, the umpires took the players off the field and tea was taken at 2.35pm - just 45 minutes into the afternoon session.

But rather than inspect the area where Leech went down, the umpires re-emerged to inspect the bowler’s run-up, repeating the process some 55 minutes after tea had finished.

They were treated to boos and cries of “you don’t know what you’re doing” from spectators who sat nonplussed in glorious sunshine.

When play was eventually called off, the following announcement appeared on the electronic scoreboards: “Play has been abandoned for the day due to unfit and unsafe conditions.

“Water has risen to the surface in key areas where there has been the most activity, including the bowlers’ run-ups.”

Play had begun an hour late at 12pm following yesterday’s rain, Lancashire advancing from their overnight 273-2 to 346-2 at lunch.

There were 7.2 overs after lunch prior to Leech’s injury, the visitors progressing to 411-2, with Luke Wells on 97 and Josh Bohannon 74.

Leech suffered the injury after Wells hammered a full toss from spinner Dominic Bess out towards the stand.