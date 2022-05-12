Yorkshire CCC v Lancashire CCC: Latest from the Roses clash at Headingley

YORKSHIRE captain Steve Patterson made it five successful tosses out of five this season and sent Lancashire into bat at Headingley today.

By Chris Waters
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:43 am

Patterson maintained his 100 per cent record and decided to insert beneath overcast skies.

Yorkshire made two changes to the team that drew with Essex at Chelmsford.

The first was enforced, with Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne having returned home after his short-term spell, Tom Loten coming in for his first appearance of the season.

Yorkshire and Dom Bess welcome Lancashire to Headingley (Picture: SWpix.com)

Yorkshire also recalled Haris Rauf after a side injury in place of Matty Revis.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Malan, Root, Brook, Duke, Bess, Thompson, Loten, Patterson (captain), Rauf.

Lancashire: Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Croft, Vilas (captain), Salt, Balderson, Wood, Bailey, Anderson, Parkinson.

Adam Lyth of Yorkshire plays a shot during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Essex and Yorkshire at The Cloud County Ground. (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
