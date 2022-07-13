Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

The hosts took two wickets in the session as Surrey advanced from their overnight 191-1 in glorious weather at the Scarborough ground.

Rory Burns and Hashim Amla, 94 and 45 overnight respectively going into the day, brought up their personal milestones early in the piece, Amla reaching his half-century from 96 deliveries followed by Burns his century from 181 balls.

It took Yorkshire an hour to break through, Jordan Thompson having Amla edging a drive to Adam Lyth at second slip.

The South African scored 79 from 131 balls with 13 fours and a six, adding 141 for the second-wicket with Burns in 263 deliveries.

Surrey fell to 268-3 when Dom Bess had Jamie Smith caught behind for 11 from a delivery that went straight on with the arm.