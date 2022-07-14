Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

Waite hit 59 from 77 balls with 10 fours in a fine display at North Marine Road.

The all-rounder shared in a seventh-wicket stand of 52 with Jonny Tattersall that lifted Yorkshire from a precarious 123-6.

He also added 32 for the last wicket with Shannon Gabriel, who was last out when he was caught behind off Jamie Overton for five, the pace bowler finishing with 6-61.

After Tattersall was lbw to Will Jacks for 14, with the ball perhaps going over the top, Overton had Jordan Thompson caught at second slip by Jacks for five and then Steve Patterson caught by the same fielder at a solitary slip for four from a rising ball that squared him up.

Waite hooked Dan Worrall to the boundary to reach his half-century from 73 balls.