Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

The opening batsman is unbeaten on 108 after a magnificent performance at North Marine Road.

Lyth reached the milestone from 165 balls with his third six to go with 16 fours, lofting the off-spin of Will Jacks into the Pavilion End over long-off.

It was his second County Championship hundred of the season and it held the home side together after they chose to bat first in challenging conditions.

Lyth had 43 and Yorkshire were 106-3 when play resumed after lunch.

The hosts lost a wicket to the first delivery of the afternoon session, Will Luxton caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes as he tried to play away a ball from Jacks.

Luxton made 31 in his maiden first-class innings and he was soon followed back to the pavilion by Matthew Waite, who fell for 15 when he flicked at a delivery from Dan Worrall that flew to Jacks at second slip.

At 125-5 in the 35th over, Yorkshire’s innings was perched on a knife-edge, but Lyth and Jonny Tattersall played superbly, showing patience, experience and all their skill to steer Yorkshire into much happier waters.

Both players were clinical on bowling loose and short, with Surrey becoming increasingly dispirited as the session advanced.

This was evidenced when they thought that Tattersall had been run-out by a direct hit and one or two members of their side appeared to push the line of dissent.

None of which bothered Tattersall, who simply got on with his job as he marked his recall to the side with a fine half-century, reached in the final over before tea from 95 balls when he pulled Jacks to the West Stand boundary.

On a pitch offering plenty of pace and bounce, conditions were never easy from the start of the match, Yorkshire losing a wicket to the game’s sixth ball.

George Hill had not opened his account when he edged Dan Worrall to third slip, where Ryan Patel took a good low catch.

Worrall was excellent at the Trafalgar Square end; less so Tom Lawes on only his third first-class outing, the 19-year-old replacing Gus Atkinson, who had a fractured hand.

Lawes struggled with his length in the early stages, Lyth cutting him to the West Stand boundary and then pulling him for a consecutive six and four towards the Popular Bank.

However, Lawes stuck at it and was rewarded from the first ball of his fourth over, the eighth of the innings, when he trapped James Wharton lbw on the back foot for three.

It was possibly a touch high to the naked eye, although umpire Chris Watt ruled otherwise and raised the finger.

Lyth and Will Fraine steadied the ship in taking the score to 58 before Fraine fell to the first ball of the 18th over.

Aaron Hardie tempted the drive outside off stump and Fraine, not quite to the shot as the ball moved late, edged to Jacks at second slip to depart for 14.

Lyth continued to pounce on anything short, hooking his second six when Conor McKerr dropped short from the Trafalgar Square End.

It came during an opening over from McKerr that went for 16 and contained three no-balls, with Surrey bowling too many no-balls throughout the day.

Kerr might have had a wicket in his second over, but Luxton was dropped on nought by Jacks flying high to his left at second slip, the ball disappearing for four.

To rub salt into the wounds, Luxton cover drove the next delivery to the boundary too.

There was further frustration for McKerr in his fourth over when he had Luxton caught at second slip by Jacks only for a no-ball to be signalled again.

Luxton, who had 17 at the time with the total on 77-3 in the 23rd over, edged the next delivery to the third-man boundary.

However, the 19-year-old played some nice shots too, including a lovely clip through mid-wicket off Aaron Hardie.

There was a nice moment before play when Jordan Thompson was presented with his first-team cap by captain Steve Patterson, a proud moment for the Yorkshire all-rounder.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Wharton, Fraine, Luxton, Tattersall, Bess, Waite, Thompson, Patterson (captain), Gabriel.