Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

The opener batted through to reach 43 at the interval after Yorkshire chose to bat first at North Marine Road.

On a pitch offering plenty of pace and bounce, conditions were never easy and Yorkshire lost a wicket to the game’s sixth ball.

George Hill had not opened his account when he edged Dan Worrall to third slip, where Ryan Patel took a good low catch.

Worrall was excellent at the Trafalgar Square end; less so Tom Lawes on only his third first-class outing, the 19-year-old replacing Gus Atkinson, who has a fractured hand.

Lawes struggled with his length in the early stages, Lyth cutting him to the West Stand boundary and then pulling him for a consecutive six and four towards the Popular Bank.

However, Lawes stuck at it and was rewarded from the first ball of his fourth over, the eighth of the innings, when he trapped James Wharton lbw on the back foot for three.

It was possibly a touch high to the naked eye, although umpire Chris Watt ruled otherwise and raised the finger.

Lyth and Fraine steadied the ship in taking the score to 58 before Fraine fell to the first delivery of the 18th over.

Aaron Hardie tempted the drive outside off stump and Fraine, not quite to the shot as the ball moved late, edged to Will Jacks at second slip to depart for 14.

Lyth continued to pounce on anything short, hooking his second six when Conor McKerr dropped short from the Trafalgar Square End.

It came during an opening over from McKerr that went for 16 and contained three no-balls.

Kerr might have had a wicket in his second over, but first-class debutant Will Luxton was dropped on nought by Jacks flying high to his left at second slip, the ball disappearing for four as well. To rub salt into the wounds, Luxton cover drove the next delivery to the boundary as well.

There was further frustration for McKerr in his fourth over when he had Luxton caught at second slip by Jacks only for a no-ball to be signalled again.

Luxton, who had 17 at the time, with the total on 77-3 in the 23rd over, edged the next delivery to the third-man boundary.

But the 19-year-old played some nice shots too, including a lovely clip through mid-wicket off Hardie, and has 31 at the break.

There was a nice moment before play when Jordan Thompson was presented with his first-team cap by captain Steve Patterson, a proud moment for the Yorkshire all-rounder.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Wharton, Fraine, Luxton, Tattersall, Bess, Waite, Thompson, Patterson (captain), Gabriel.