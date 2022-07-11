Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

Thompson was presented with his cap by captain Steve Patterson, who earlier won the toss and elected to bat.

Shannon Gabriel makes his debut for the home side, who have left out Matty Revis and Ben Cliff from their 13-man squad.

Gabriel, the West Indies fast bowler, is joined by another debutant in Will Luxton, who is making his maiden first-class appearance on the ground where he made his List A debut last season.

The 19-year-old is carded to bat at No 5, while Jonny Tattersall replaces Harry Duke behind the stumps.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Wharton, Fraine, Luxton, Tattersall, Bess, Waite, Thompson, Patterson (captain), Gabriel.