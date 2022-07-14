Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

The hosts lost four wickets on the final morning to slip from their overnight 65-2 to 136-6 at lunch on day four, a lead of 142.

In cloudy conditions, Yorkshire lost a wicket to the final ball of the day’s fifth over when George Hill was leg-before to Jamie Overton for 38.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a full delivery which dealt Hill a painful blow on the foot, the young right-hander having on-driven Overton’s previous ball to the mid-on boundary at the Trafalgar Square end.

Hill’s departure left Yorkshire 73-3 and only seven more runs had been added when bad light, followed by rain, forced the teams off the field at 11.35am.

The delay was brief - 21 minutes to be exact, resulting in the loss of five overs - and Yorkshire lost their fourth wicket to the first ball back, Will Fraine trapped lbw by Dan Worrall for a single as he tried to work him through mid-wicket.

As the sun broke through, James Wharton and Will Luxton showed their promise with a flurry of boundaries.

Wharton glanced Worrall away off his pads and then clipped him handsomely through mid-wicket.

Luxton drove Overton through mid-wicket and then clubbed him away through the off-side with a forward-cut towards the white marquee.

But Surrey kept the pressure on when Tom Lawes trapped Wharton lbw for 23 with a full and straight ball.

Yorkshire slipped to 123-6 in the next over when Luxton was lbw to Aaron Hardie for 14 pushing forward.