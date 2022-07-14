The hosts lost four wickets on the final morning to slip from their overnight 65-2 to 136-6 at lunch on day four, a lead of 142.
In cloudy conditions, Yorkshire lost a wicket to the final ball of the day’s fifth over when George Hill was leg-before to Jamie Overton for 38.
It was a full delivery which dealt Hill a painful blow on the foot, the young right-hander having on-driven Overton’s previous ball to the mid-on boundary at the Trafalgar Square end.
Hill’s departure left Yorkshire 73-3 and only seven more runs had been added when bad light, followed by rain, forced the teams off the field at 11.35am.
The delay was brief - 21 minutes to be exact, resulting in the loss of five overs - and Yorkshire lost their fourth wicket to the first ball back, Will Fraine trapped lbw by Dan Worrall for a single as he tried to work him through mid-wicket.
As the sun broke through, James Wharton and Will Luxton showed their promise with a flurry of boundaries.
Wharton glanced Worrall away off his pads and then clipped him handsomely through mid-wicket.
Luxton drove Overton through mid-wicket and then clubbed him away through the off-side with a forward-cut towards the white marquee.
But Surrey kept the pressure on when Tom Lawes trapped Wharton lbw for 23 with a full and straight ball.
Yorkshire slipped to 123-6 in the next over when Luxton was lbw to Aaron Hardie for 14 pushing forward.
At lunch, Matthew Waite has 12 and Jonny Tattersall three.