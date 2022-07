Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

The pair went past the 248 by Glenn Maxwell and Adil Rashid against Durham here in 2015.

After rain delayed the start by 40 minutes, as though Scarborough did not get the memo about the national heatwave, Lyth and Tattersall continued where they left off beneath murky skies.