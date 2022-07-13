Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground hosts Yorkshire v Surrey this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

The hosts managed five wickets in the first two sessions as Surrey advanced from their overnight 191-1 in glorious conditions at the Scarborough venue.

Rory Burns and Hashim Amla, 94 and 45 overnight respectively going into the day, brought up their personal milestones early in the piece, Amla reaching his half-century from 96 balls followed by Burns his hundred from 181 deliveries.

It took Yorkshire an hour to make the breakthrough, Jordan Thompson having Amla edging a drive to Adam Lyth at second slip.

The South African scored 79 from 131 balls with 13 fours and a six, adding 141 for the second-wicket with Burns in 263 balls.

Surrey fell to 268-3 when Dom Bess had Jamie Smith caught behind for 11 from a delivery that went straight on with the arm.

At lunch, Burns has 131 and Ben Foakes five.

Yorkshire struck twice with the second new ball straight after the interval, Shannon Gabriel picking up his first wicket for Yorkshire when he arrowed one past Burns’s defences to bowl the left-hander for 132.

Surrey slipped to 303-5 when Will Jacks tried to play a wide delivery from Thompson through the off-side only to drag on for seven.

Foakes played some handsome shots, particularly through the offside, and found an ally in Aaron Hardie, who showed his power when pulling Steve Patterson for six and then cover-driving his next ball to the boundary to avoid the follow-on.

But Patterson had his revenge when he bowled Hardie for 46, ending a stand of 75 with Foakes, which left the visitors 378-6.