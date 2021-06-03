Yorkshire CCC v Sussex, day 1 - Honours even in first session

Got him: Yorkshire's David Willey celebrates taking the wicket of Sussex's Tom Haines. Picture: SWPix

In front of what looked to be around 2,500 spectators, pending confirmation of an official attendance, Yorkshire reduced Sussex to 63-3 after winning the toss.

The wickets were shared between David Willey, Jordan Thompson and Harry Brook.

In cool and cloudy conditions, with the floodlights on throughout the session, Yorkshire took to the field showing three changes to the side that lost by an innings against Lancashire at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Dawid Malan was in for his first game of the season, Gary Ballance was back from a calf strain, and David Willey was recalled to the XI.

Out went Will Fraine, George Hill and Duanne Olivier from the Roses match as second-placed Yorkshire sought to bounce back against the club second-bottom of Group Three.

Yorkshire landed an early blow when Willey had Tom Haines caught by Harry Brook at third slip for two with the score on eight in the fourth over.

The delivery just shaped away from the left-hander and Brook took a smart catch at around chin height.

Sussex slipped to 25-2 in the 11th when Jordan Thompson struck in his first over from the Emerald Stand end, slanting a ball across Stiaan van Zyl that he edged to wicketkeeper Harry Duke.

Van Zyl made 15 - the same score as Ali Orr, who played promisingly on debut before helping Brook’s first delivery after replacing Thompson straight down the throat of deep fine-leg.