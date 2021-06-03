Yorkshire CCC v Sussex, day 1 - White Rose make changes

ENGLAND batsman Dawid Malan makes his first appearance of the season for a Yorkshire team who have won the toss and chosen to bowl in their County Championship match against Sussex at Headingley.

Malan is one of three changes to the side beaten by an innings against Lancashire at Old Trafford last week, with Gary Ballance returning from a calf strain and David Willey recalled to the XI.

Out go Will Fraine, George Hill and Duanne Olivier from the Roses match as second-placed Yorkshire seek to bounce back against the team second-bottom of Group Three.

Malan was unavailable last week due to personal reasons having previously been away at the Indian Premier League.

Sussex have handed a first-class debut to 16-year-old all-rounder Dan Ibrahim, believed to be the second-youngest player in their history, while their side includes the former Yorkshire batsman Travis Head.

The weather in Leeds is warm and cloudy with spectators back at the ground for a Yorkshire first team fixture for the first time in 623 days.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Kohler-Cadmore, Malan, Ballance, Brook, Bess, Duke, Thompson, Willey, Patterson (captain), Coad.

Sussex: Haines, Orr, Van Zyl, Thomason, Head, Brown (captain), Ibrahim, Carson, Meaker, Crocombe, Atkins.