Yorkshire CCC v Sussex, day 1 - White Rose make changes

Malan is one of three changes to the side beaten by an innings against Lancashire at Old Trafford last week, with Gary Ballance returning from a calf strain and David Willey recalled to the XI.
Out go Will Fraine, George Hill and Duanne Olivier from the Roses match as second-placed Yorkshire seek to bounce back against the team second-bottom of Group Three.
Malan was unavailable last week due to personal reasons having previously been away at the Indian Premier League.
Sussex have handed a first-class debut to 16-year-old all-rounder Dan Ibrahim, believed to be the second-youngest player in their history, while their side includes the former Yorkshire batsman Travis Head.
The weather in Leeds is warm and cloudy with spectators back at the ground for a Yorkshire first team fixture for the first time in 623 days.
Yorkshire: Lyth, Kohler-Cadmore, Malan, Ballance, Brook, Bess, Duke, Thompson, Willey, Patterson (captain), Coad.
Sussex: Haines, Orr, Van Zyl, Thomason, Head, Brown (captain), Ibrahim, Carson, Meaker, Crocombe, Atkins.