Yorkshire CCC v Sussex, day 2 - White Rose keep visitors in check

Close call: Yorkshire's Adam Lyth makes his ground to avoid being run out against Sussex. Picture: SWPix

After Sussex started the day on 267-5, they failed to build the big total they had hoped for as Yorkshire worked hard to keep them in check.

But it was still a fine effort by the visitors after they had been sent into bat, with Yorkshire failing to collect maximum bowling points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At lunch, the Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore have scored 17 and four respectively, Lyth pulling the second ball of the innings off Henry Crocombe for six towards the East Stand.

Welcome back: Fans return to Headingley. Picture: SWPix

In front of what looked a slightly smaller crowd than on day one, when just over 2,000 were present, Yorkshire struck in the day’s second over.

Ben Coad, bowling his first delivery of the morning from the Kirkstall Lane end, had Ben Brown adjudged caught behind off an inside edge.

The Sussex captain, who had added only one to his overnight score, stood his ground for some moments, appearing to disagree that the ball had carried through to wicketkeeper Harry Duke.

There seemed little doubt that the ball did carry, Brown departing for 127 from 177 balls with 18 fours to leave the visitors 269-6.

Brown shared 94 with Danial Ibrahim, the 16-year-old making his first-class debut.

The teenager - the second-youngest player in Sussex’s history - started the day on 37 and went through to his half-century after 25 minutes, turning Coad for a couple on the leg-side.

Ibrahim reached the milestone from 114 balls with seven fours and received a warm hand from the crowd, who watched in pleasant temperatures and milky sunshine.

Ibrahim might have been run out for 54, Jordan Thompson missing with a shy from mid-wicket, but he finally fell for 55 when he was smartly caught by Harry Brook at third slip off Coad.

Moments earlier, Brook - who took that chance away to his right - shelled a routine opportunity in the same position off the same bowler when Jack Carson had three.

It was a shame for Ibrahim who, at 16 years and 299 days, would have become the youngest Championship centurion had he advanced to three figures, his innings spanning 134 balls and containing eight fours.

His departure left Sussex 296-7, which became 310-8 when Steve Patterson bowled Stuart Meaker through the gate for nine.

Sussex slipped to 311-9 when Crocombe walked in front of one from David Willey and was lbw for a single.