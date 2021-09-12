Yorkshire CCC v Warwickshire - Live updates from Headingley

GOT HIM: Yorkshire's Ben Coad celebrates tacking the wicket of Warwickshire's Sam Hain at headingley on Sunday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Beneath mostly cloudy skies and occasional shafts of sunlight, the hosts have taken a firm grip of proceedings as they work towards their first County Championship title since 2015.

After a promising start by openers Will Rhodes, the former Yorkshire batsman, and Dom Sibley, recently of England, Warwickshire lost their first three wickets with the total on 24.

Matthew Fisher trapped Sibley for 11 - he had been dropped on six by wicketkeeper Harry Duke off Ben Coad, a tough opportunity diving full-length to his right - and then Coad struck twice in successive balls, having Rhodes caught behind for 13 and Sam Hain taken at backward-point off the shoulder of the bat by Dom Bess for a golden duck.

Warwickshire fell to 48-4 when Chris Benjamin left one from Steve Patterson and lost his off stump, departing for nine, and to 55-5 when Matthew Lamb fell for 16, bowled through the gate by Patterson as he pushed forward.

Patterson captured his third wicket when Chris Woakes was trapped lbw on the crease for nine, and then the former Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan perished to the penultimate delivery of the session when George Hill pinned him lbw for four.