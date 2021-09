GOT HIM: Yorkshire's Ben Coad celebrates tacking the wicket of Warwickshire's Sam Hain at headingley on Sunday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Play was officially called off at 2.30pm following steady rain throughout the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire will go into day four on 50-3 in their second innings, requiring a further 174 for victory.