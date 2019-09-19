Yorkshire cricket team rise from ashes to win promotion

Have your say

A cricket club have risen from the ashes of a devastating fire to secure an unbelievable promotion.

The fire at Olicanian Cricket Club in Ilkley on August 25th destroyed the facilities - with shocking photographs showing the horrific damage to the site.

The fire devastated the club.

Last weekend, against a backdrop of the former pavilion, the first team were promoted to the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior League’s top flight for the first time in their 97-year history.

The firsts lost their final game of the season to Beckwithshaw but still picked up the two points they needed to ensure promotion.

Chairman David House said: “Immediately after the fire, the first team won consecutive league games and to finally get over the line on Saturday was something special.

“Coupled with our third team winning their league and getting to the Ian Chappell Cup Final, this has to be the greatest season in our club’s history.

"It’s just a shame that things have been marred by the fire.”

Two Yorkshire cricketers and players from across the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior League will come together to play a fundraiser for Ilkley-based Olicanian Cricket Club this weekend.

Saturday’s match is being staged at Burley Cricket Club and will feature Yorkshire’s Harry Brook and George Hill.

Brook is a regular in the Yorkshire first team and Hill, who has captained England Under 19s this summer, began his cricket career at Olicanians.

The match - to be played over 40 overs a side - will feature a select XI against an Olicanians XI.

Apart from the two Yorkshire players, the following have been confirmed as taking part: Henry Wilson (Ilkley), Danny Groom (Tong Park), Barry Singleton (North Leeds), Steve Brown (Otley), Henry Barrow (Ben Rhydding), Stuart Hudson (Beckwithshaw), Tom Lester (Hall Park), Ed Brown (Bingley).

Saturday’s game starts at 1pm with the bar open all day.

There will be a BBQ and food available after the game.

Aire-Wharfe League secretary Matt Grimes will be DJ for the evening, the club said.