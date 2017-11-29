Yorkshire handed early County Championship double-header against title-holders Essex

Have your say

YORKSHIRE have been handed a challenging start to the 2018 season with a double-header against champions Essex in the first four games.

Andrew Gale’s men entertain Essex – now coached by former Yorkshire player Anthong McGrath after the departure of Chris Silverwood to become England bowling coach – at Emerald Headingley in the first match of the season from April 13.

And after fixtures against newly-promoted Notts at Headingley and Somerset at Taunton, they travel to Essex for the re-match at Chelmsford from May 4.

The fixtures, announced today by the England and Wales Cricket Board, also see Yorkshire come up against Surrey and Worcestershire in the County Championship at Scarborough.

Yorkshire play Surrey at North Marine Road from June 25 and then Worcestershire at the Scarborough Festival from August 19.

FRESH START: Martyn Moxon and Andrew Gale. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The County Championship Roses games take place at Old Trafford from July 22 and at Emerald Headingley from September 10.

Yorkshire finish their 14-match Championship programme against another newly-promoted club in Worcestershire at New Road from September 24.

Once again, Yorkshire play eight fixtures in the Royal London Cup and 14 in the NatWest T20 Blast as they chase their first one-day silverware since 2002.

Next summer, the T20 Roses games are at Old Trafford on Friday July 20 and at Emerald Headingley on Thursday August 9.

SPECSAVERS COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE

Fri Apr 13-Mon Apr 16: v ESSEX (Headingley)

Fri Apr 20-Mon Apr 23: v NOTTINGHAMSHIRE (Headingley)

Fri Apr 27-Mon Apr 30: v Somerset (Taunton)

Fri May 4-Mon May 7: v Essex (Chelmsford)

Fri May 11-Mon May 14: v Surrey (The Oval)

Wed Jun 20-Sat Jun 23: v Hampshire (Southampton; day/night)

Mon Jun 25-Thu Jun 28: v SURREY (Scarborough)

Sun Jul 22-Wed Jul 25: v Lancashire Old Trafford

Sun Aug 19-Wed Aug 22: v WORCESTERSHIRE (Scarborough)

Wed Aug 29-Sat Sep 1: v SOMERSET (Headingley)

Tue Sep 4-Fri Sep 7: v Nottinghamshire (Trent Bridge)

Mon Sep 10-Thu Sep 13: v LANCASHIRE (Headingley)

Tue Sep 18-Fri Sep 21: v HAMPSHIRE (Headingley)

Mon Sep 24-Thu Sep 27: v Worcestershire (New Road)

ROYAL LONDON ONE-DAY CUP

Fri, May 18: v Durham Chester-le-Street (floodlit)

Sun, May 20: v WARWICKSHIRE (Headingley)

Wed, May 23: v WORCESTERSHIRE (Headingley)

Fri, May 25: v NOTTINGHAMSHIRE (Headingley)

Sun, May 27: v Leicestershire Grace Road

Wed, May 30: v Derbyshire Derby

Tue, Jun 5: v Lancashire Old Trafford

Thu, Jun 7: v NORTHAMPTONSHIRE (Headingley, floodlit)

Thu, Jun 14: Quarter-finals

Sun/Mon, Jun 17/18: Semi-finals

Sat, Jun 30: Final Lord’s

OTHER YORKSHIRE MATCHES AT HEADINGLEY: Sat, Apr 7-Mon, Apr 9: v LEEDS/BRADFORD MCCU; Sun, Jun 17: v INDIA A

ENGLAND MATCHES AT HEADINGLEY: Fri, Jun 1-Tue, Jun 5: v Pakistan (Test match); Sat, Jul 7: v New Zealand (Women’s one-day international); Tue, Jul 17: v India (One-day international)