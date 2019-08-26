Yorkshire leagues: Karl Carver cuts into York’s challenge as Sheriff Hutton Bridge eye Yorkshire North Championship

Have your say

Sheriff Hutton Bridge took a giant step towards lifting the Yorkshire North championship by halting York’s charge.

In recent weeks defending champions York had closed to within a point of Bridge but with Karl Carver taking 4-32, they were bowled out for 154, Chris Booth top scoring with 52.

The hosts didn’t find batting much easier but Avish Patel (33no) saw them to victory.

However, the leaders can’t relax because Woodhouse Grange are still hot on their heels after Tom Neal (5-37) helped restrict Scarborough to 157 and brothers Andrew (42) and Chris Bilton (65) ensured their win.

Zac Keune (92) and Ryan McKendry (107) put on 192 in Stamford Bridge’s 284-6 before Dominic Rhodes took 6-26 to skittle out relegation favourites Beverley Town for 53. Sessay are also in dire straits after Jack Spofforth (44no) clinched victory for Dunnington.

A half century from Eitan Litvin helped Castleford to 202 and despite 84 from George Hall, Yorkshire Academy came up ten short of victory.

David Taylor (100) and Matthew Montgomery (61) put on 173 to set Clifton Alliance on track to a 21-run win over Harrogate.

Woodlands have one hand on the Bradford League title after beating second placed Bradford & Bingley. Harry Brook took 4-41 to restrict the leaders to 131 and Bees’ hopes foundered when he was run out for 39 and they finally came up six runs short.

Charlie Best (75) and Joel Curtis (64) put on 108 as Pudsey St Lawrence set a target of 250-5. A century stand between Gary Fellows (52) and Ben Kohler-Cadmore (105) in the reply put Hanging Heaton in the driving seat but a 5-62 spell from Josh Dracup helped clinch Saints’ one-run win.

Jonathan Booth (56no) clinched victory for Townville after Ritchie Bresnan (4-19) and Jack Hughes (5-28) dismissed Lightcliffe for 107.

Marcus Walmsley (60no) and Matthew Waite (32no) grabbed victory for Methley at Wrenthorpe which sees them climb out of the bottom two at their opponents’ expense.

Khalid Usman (48no & 5-34) starred as Undercliffe beat New Farnley, while a 7-19 spell from Patrick Kruger skittled out Cleckheaton for 48 to give Farsley an easy win.

Despite a 6-47 spell from Wakefield Thornes’ Satyajeet Bachhav, Doncaster Town’s top order ensured they reached 199-9 and Graeme Attenborough clinched victory with a 6-43 spell that all but secures the Yorkshire South title.

Openers Alex Hughes (67) and Nick Dymock (75) put on 131 in Hallam’s 221-8 but Jack Wood’s 88no, including a sixth six to finish, saw Whitley Hall to victory with four balls to spare.

Haseeb-Ur Rahman (5-30) and Will Street (4-15) dismissed Aston Hall for 159 and set up a four-wicket win for Treeton. Binura Fernando (59 & 3-19) starred in Tickhill’s victory at Barnsley.

Shaaiq Choudhry (61) and Jamie Carrington (4-41) led the way as Sheffield Collegiate beat Cleethorpes despite an eighth wicket stand between Basheeru Walters (63) and Joe Baker (40no), while Chris Durham (45) top scored as Wickersley eased past Elsecar’s 97 total.

Hoylandswaine marched on towards the Huddersfield League title, S P Singh (55) and Iftikhar Naseer (72) putting on 149 and Gurman Randhawa taking 5-26 to dismiss Honley for 95. James Stansfield (7-18 & 35no) ensured Moorlands beat Broad Oak to keep alive their outside chance of catching the leaders.

Steve Whitwam followed up a top score 47 with 5-13 to give Golcar victory against Almondbury Wesleyans.

Alex Mullins took 6-26 as Bilton were dismissed for 108 and even though Aire Wharfe leaders Otley lost nine wickets they scrambled over the line thanks to James Davies (53).

Nick Robinson (79) and Yasar Ali (92) set up second-placed Follifoot’s victory at Rawdon.

Jason Wright (7-25) and Shane Etherington (3-25) clinched an eight-run win for Burley at Addingham even though they had been dismissed for 69.

Chathura Kaluthanthri (62) and Bailey Worcester (71no) saw Horsforth to 225-6 before Kaluthanthri (6-26) ripped through the Collingham batting.

James Dobson scored 63 as Adel beat North Leeds to keep alive their hope of escaping relegation.