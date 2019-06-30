Yorkshire Leagues: Mushtaq Ahmed reaches 1,000 victims

Have your say

Harpreet Singh and Steven Nuttall shared a record-breaking fifth-wicket stand of 250 to put Barnsley on the way to victory over Wakefield Thornes in Yorkshire South.

Singh smashed 19 fours and 10 sixes in an unbeaten 195 and Nuttall hit nine fours and seven sixes in making 103 not out as Barnsley raced to 347-4.

David Toft responded with a century off 88 balls but Thornes still came up 98 runs short.

Third-placed Sheffield Collegiate also lost, Usman Salah-Ud-Din (68no) starring as Aston Hall passed Collegiate’s 154 off the last ball, a victory that lifts Hall out of the bottom two.

Leaders Doncaster stretched their advantage to 22 points, Bilal Anjam (96) and Duncan Heath (61no) steering them past Cleethorpes’ 159 in which Bill Kirby made 58.

Tanzeel Ali (54) and Saeed Anwar (5-50) helped Elsecar beat Whitley Hall by two wickets while Adi Streedharan (5-48) and Michael Jepps (62no) ensured Tickhill got the better of Wickersley, for whom Dave Rodgers hit a half-century.

Charlie Bourne took 5-44 as Treeton made 201-8 and, despite 63 from Andre Bradford, Hallam came up 13 runs short.

In the defeat for Baildon at Morley, Mushtaq Ahmed’s two wickets took him into the exclusive club of bowlers who have taken 1,000 Bradford League wickets.

Nick Walker followed up an unbeaten 70 with 5-85, as Cleckheaton pulled off a one-run win over Hanging Heaton. Callum Geldart made 61 in reply and it looked as though Tom Chippendale (19) would see the second-placed side home until Walker had him caught behind by Michael Nicholson.

Tim Jackson hit 58 not out to take leaders Woodlands past Farsley’s 166 and increase their lead to 41 points.

Archie Scott (7-21) and Steve Watts (3-21) skittled Lightcliffe for 93 and Pudsey St Lawrence moved into second place with a four-wicket win.

Khalil Khan made 67 in Wrenthorpe’s 153 but Kyme Tahirkeli followed up a 4-29 spell with 56 not out to give Bradford & Bingley victory.

Having hit 44 and with Imran Rafique (83no) taken Townville to 198-4, Jack Hughes took 4-4 and helped Harry Clewett (6-25) to dismiss Undercliffe for 63.

Marcus Walmsley (5-41) held New Farnley to 135 but Charlie Parker (5-31) sent Methley crashing to 100 all out.

Brothers Andrew (75) and Chris Bilton (72no) starred as Yorkshire North leaders Woodhouse Grange beat nearest rivals Dunnington by 89 runs.

A stand of 222 between Benjamin Pearson (107) and Zac Keune (110) set up Stamford Bridge’s win over Sessay.

A century stand between Duncan Snell (87) and James Bullington (46) saw York to victory at Yorkshire Academy, for whom James Wharton made 71.

A 5-37 spell from Sam Grant helped thwart Beverley ’s attempt to pass Clifton Alliance’s 219-6 despite 61 from Ben Hatfield and Andrew Burton’s 57 not out.

Leaders Otley stamped their authority on the Aire Wharfe, Stephen Brown taking 5-32 as they beat second-placed Follifoot by seven wickets.

Four wickets each from Charlie Swallow and Toby Jacklin ensured Collingham beat Adel while Ben Roughsedge (91) and Mustahsan Ali Shah (5-72) starred in Bilton’s win over Addingham.

A century stand between Chathura Caluthanthri (51) and Oliver Hardaker (77) helped Horsforth defeat Ilkley.

In Huddersfield Premier, Golar’s Steve Whitwam followed up a knock of 41 with match-winning 5-46 as Barkisland slumped from 140-2 to 198 all out

A century stand between Mosun Hussain (78) and Alex Peters (60) led Delph to victory over Shelley.

Safar Iqbal took 6-42 in Armitage Bridge’s 157 but Jaycob Curtling (6-44) had the last word with Thongsbridge dismissed for 140.

Shoukat Ali (75) and Eddie Walmsley (54) set Moorlands on the way to a 63-run win over Almondbury Wesleyans.