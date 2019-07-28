Yorkshire rivals make it through to national T20 last eight

Sheffield Collegiate emerged as winners of Regional Group Two in the ECB National T20 championship.

In their semi-final, Jamie Carrington’s 4-11 spell restricted Bourne to 114 and Josh Varley (33no) saw them edge home with one wicket in hand.

LEADING MAN: Woodlands' Chris Brice

In the final, Cucksey recovered from 20-4 to 144-5 but with opener Simon Guy hitting 71 in 44 balls, Collegiate romped home by seven wickets.

Hanging Heaton also went through to the national quarter finals after beating Harrogate to win Group One.

Harrogate squeaked through their semi-final against Billingham Synthonia on account of having lost one fewer wicket while matching the Teessiders’ 129 total.

Hanging Heaton were much more decisive, Gary Fellows (63no) setting up a 38-run win over Burnmoor.

Fellows (50) and Ben Kohler-Cadmore (39) gave Heaton a bright start to the final, putting on 70 and setting them on their way to 165-5.

Despite the efforts of Corrie Keable (40) and Josh Atkinson (27), Harrogate came up 60 short.

Wakefield Thornes booked a place in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup final with an emphatic win over Doncaster Town.

David Toft (53) top scored as Thornes set a 177-6 target and Town were quickly on the back foot after Matthew Taylor and Mahmood Rasool reduced them to 23-4.

Aamir Jamal (38) and Luke Townsend (20) steadied things with a half century stand but Rasool went on to take 4-57 and Satyajeet Bachhav 3-26 as Town crashed out for 89.

Thornes will play Whitley Hall in the final after they passed cup holders Woodhouse Grange’s 151 total with five wickets to spare.

Chris Bilton (47) was top scorer for Grange but Hall were always on top after an opening stand of 73 between James Moorhouse (31) and Matthew Milburn (42).

With a complete wash-out of Saturday’s matches there was time for teams to take a breath and look forward to the run-in.

The tightest race for a title seems to be in Yorkshire North where last season’s runners-up, Woodhouse Grange, have a seven-point lead over Sheriff Hutton Bridge with Stamford Bridge and defending champions York with an outside chance to get into the mix.

All should become much clearer a week on Saturday when Grange travel to Sheriff Hutton Bridge, while Stamford Bridge entertain York.

The clash between the top two could hinge on who comes out on top between Grange’s top batsmen, Andrew Bilton and brother Chris, who have more than 900 runs between them, and James Keast and Dominic Rhodes, who are currently second and third in the league’s bowling averages

Doncaster Town look firm favourites to take the Yorkshire South crown after opening up a 20-point lead.

Town have built a solid team throughout with players like Jack Shutt, who made his Yorkshire debut this week, Aamir Jamal, their leading wicket taker, Bilal Anjam, who heads their batting and Duncan Heath who has added 27 wickets to his 464 runs.

Their closest challengers are Sheffield Collegiate who are seeking to avoid becoming the bridesmaid for the third year in a row.

It is unsurprising to find Woodlands in pole position in the Bradford League because they have the top two batsmen in the averages, Brad Schmulian (576 runs) and Tim Jackson (474) while Chris Brice tops the bowling with 37 wickets.

They currently hold a 22-point lead over Bradford & Bingley but with a game in hand, while defending champions Pudsey St Lawrence are a further 20 points back.

Methley, with only one win to their name so far, are favourites to go down but there will be a dog-fight between Undercliffe, Wrenthorpe and Lightcliffe to avoid joining them.

Hoylandswaine are odds-on to retain the Huddersfield title while Shelley are all but mathematically certain to be relegated, with Broad Oak and Delph & Dobcross are the most likely to be sucked into the drop zone.

It will be a major shock if anyone prevents Otley strolling away with a second-successive Aire Wharfe title, while Pool and North Leeds are set to scrap it out to see who joins Adel in what looks like inevitable relegation.