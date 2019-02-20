Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth aims to be a prize lot in The Hundred auction

ADAM LYTH is hoping that a strong performance in this summer’s T20 Blast will go a long way towards getting him a gig in the new 100-ball tournament.

The Yorkshire batsman is keen to be involved in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new competition that starts next year.

The Hundred will feature games of 100 balls per innings and involve eight city-based teams, with Emerald Headingley one of the venues.

The first player draft is due to take place in October with playing budgets of £1.2m per side.

Asked whether he would like to be involved in The Hundred, which has divided opinion across the game, Lyth said: “Absolutely. It will be interesting to see how that pans out. Hopefully a good Blast this year for me will set something up.”

Lyth, 31, must stand an excellent chance of being snapped up regardless.

It was only 18 months ago that he scored an English T20 record 161 against Northamptonshire, while he has played for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League and recently took part in the T10 Cricket League in Sharjah, where he plundered 52 from 24 balls on his solitary appearance for Maratha Arabians. He described that short stint as “a great experience” and is open to more short-form opportunities around the world.

“It’s a short career and these T20 and T10 gigs came up after I had a good couple of Blasts,” he reflected.

“It’s nice to earn a few quid as well and every little extra bit helps.

“T20 is amazing and you see the various competitions around the world and you want to be a part of it.

“I can’t really see myself getting picked up in the IPL (Indian Premier League) unless something silly happens in the Blast, but certainly the (Australian) Big Bash would be nice to go to if things panned out in the future.

“In England the Blast is absolutely brilliant and we get great crowds here at Headingley.

“Hopefully we can put on a show this year and lift some silverware in white-ball cricket.”

Lyth promises to be key to that target and describes himself as fresh and raring to go ahead of the new season.

“I’ve had a really good winter,” he said. “I’ve spent a bit of time with my family, recharging the batteries, and my young daughter has been keeping me busy.”

Lyth is also looking forward to working with Yorkshire’s new batting coach Paul Grayson, the former Essex head coach who will join the squad on their pre-season tour to Potchefstroom, South Africa next month.

“Paul is from Yorkshire and he knows the club very, very well,” said Lyth.

“He’s worked with some very good players down at Essex, including England’s best opening batter there’s ever been in Alastair Cook.

“He’ll be coming to Potch (Potchefstroom), so it will be nice to have a beer and some food out there with him and just listen to his thoughts about batting and what he thinks we can do better than we have in the past.

“It will be great to have someone like Paul to talk to.”