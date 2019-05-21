Yorkshire’s David Willey ‘gutted’ after missing out on England World Cup 2019 squad

LIAM DAWSON came in from the cold to take his place in England’s World Cup squad, with Joe Denly and Yorkshire’s David Willey missing the cut.

READ MORE - For all the latest Yorkshire CCC cricket news

Dawson, the Hampshire spinner, played the last of his three one-day internationals in October and was not involved in the recent 4-0 series win over Pakistan.

Both Denly and Willey were named in last month’s provisional 15 but both men have seen their tournament dreams dashed.

Denly had been lined up as a utility option in the squad, a flexible batsman and a late-blooming leg-spinner, but England have used him sparingly as a bowler. Head coach Trevor Bayliss has admitted that Dawson’s slow left-arm spin is more reliable and a strong show in the Royal London Cup has pushed him over the line.

Willsey voiced his disappointment via his Twitter account where he said: “What can I say, I’m absolutely gutted. Still 100% behind the lads. On a positive.....still winning at life!!”

What can I say, I’m absolutely gutted. Still 100% behind the lads. Yorkshire’s David Willey

Left-arm seam bowler Willey, meanwhile, has paid for the emergence of the exciting Jofra Archer. The Barbados-born quick was yet to make his debut when the preliminary selection was made but swiftly became a must-pick after acing his early auditions on the international stage.

The third and final alteration from the initial squad became a necessity when Alex Hales was discarded following off-field indiscretions. James Vince was added in as his replacement ahead of the Pakistan series and holds his place.