Yorkshire’s Tim Bresnan passes on experience to England Lions

yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan has been drafted in by England to share his experiences of playing for his country with England Lions.

Bresnan played 23 Tests for England, including two tours of Australia where the Lions are to tour next month.

HELPING HAND: England's Moeen Ali. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

The 34-year-old, who also played 85 one-day internationals and 34 T20 matches for his country, was invited along with Moeen Ali to visit the Lions squad at Loughborough this week, both stars passing on their collective wisdom of playing in challenging conditions Down Under.

Pontefract-born Bresnan is back in Yorkshire preparing for his 20th season at Headingley, while Moeen is set to travel to South Africa for the limited-overs portion of England’s tour which starts later this month, having opted to continue his sabbatical from the Test team.

But the pair’s presence at the National Cricket Performance Centre was welcomed by England and Wales Cricket Board performance director Mo Bobat, who said: “I’d like to thank Tim and Moeen for their time this week at the camp.

“I’m sure the information and experience they can impart will be very useful to many members of our squad as they look to hone their games to Australian conditions.”

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory will captain England Lions Down Under, while county team-mate Tom Abell has been named vice-captain for the white-ball part of the series.

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings will act as deputy for the four-day games.

The Lions start their tour on February 2 with the first of three 50-over fixtures against Cricket Australia A before two games against a New South Wales XI.

They play the same opponents in four-day matches either side of a day-night contest against Australia A at the MCG.

Gregory, who leads Somerset in the Vitality Blast, has captained the Lions twice before, most recently in the four-day draw against Australia A in Canterbury last July.

He said: “It’s an honour to be chosen to captain the Lions again and I’m looking forward to what will be a great challenge in Australia.

“I can’t wait to lead the team out at the iconic MCG.”