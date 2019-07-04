Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore punished after ECB probe

YORKSHIRE batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been fined £2,000 and handed a four-match retrospective ban for his part in the WhatsApp group that came to light during the rape trial of his former Worcestershire team-mate Alex Hepburn.

Kohler-Cadmore and Joe Clarke, also formerly of Worcestershire, were named during the trial as members of a group that exchanged disrespectful messages about women in what the judge described as a “pathetic sexist game to collect as many sexual encounters as possible”.

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s Cricket Discipline Commission handed down identical punishments to both players on Thursday in addition to an official reprimand.

Kohler-Cadmore and Clarke, who now plays for Nottinghamshire, have also been ordered “to attend a suitable course of educational training under the supervision of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) and ECB”.

Both pleaded guilty to a breach of ECB directive 3.3, which states: “No Participant may conduct themself (sic) in a manner or do any act of omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any Cricketer or group of Cricketers into disrepute.”

In a statement, Kohler-Cadmore said: “I deeply regret my involvement in the WhatsApp group in 2017 that led to me being charged by the ECB.

“I fully accept the subsequent punishment and I now want to move forward with the rest of my career and life in a positive manner.

“It has been a difficult period and I appreciate the support I have received from Yorkshire County Cricket Club and especially the PCA who I will be working with to deliver social media education workshops.”

Clarke’s statement said: “With the CDC proceedings completed I would like to apologise to everyone concerned for my involvement in the WhatsApp group.

“I acknowledge that what I did fell well below the standards expected of a professional sportsman. I am relieved I can now put this chapter behind me.

“I have learned a great deal over the past two years and I am thankful that I can now move forward and focus wholly on the rest of the season.

“I hope I can end the year on a positive note with Notts.”

Hepburn was jailed for five years in April.