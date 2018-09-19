Yorkshire v Hampshire (day two, close): Yorkshire steadily build lead at Headingley

Yorkshire reached the halfway point of their penultimate County Championship match with Hampshire in a position of significant strength.

The White Rose county claimed a first-innings lead of 27 shortly after lunch as Tim Bresnan claimed a career best haul of 5-28 in Hampshire’s 157 all out.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan takes a superb catch from his own bowling to dismiss Hampshire's Liam Dawson. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

They then steadily built on that lead in the remaining 47 overs of another rain-affected day. Yorkshire closed on 172 for four, leading by 199.

Opener Adam Lyth’s unbeaten 60 is the highest score of the match so far, and the only fifty.

There is the prospect of further rain during the final two days of this clash, so a draw is still a distinct possibility, especially with Yorkshire still in danger of relegation.

If play is limited, it may be that they decide it is not worth risking the loss of the five points for the draw given that would likely leave them needing just a maximum of two points during next week’s final round clash with bottom side Worcestershire at New Road, starting on Monday.

Ex-England all-rounder Bresnan, 33-years-old, started the day with two wickets under his belt and with Hampshire at 79-5 in their first innings.

He claimed three of the four wickets to fall during a morning which saw Hampshire score just 77 runs in 40 overs, with Gareth Berg farming the strike late on from last man Fidel Edwards.

Bresnan had Kyle Abbott lbw for eight, Tom Alsop caught at second slip for 24 and Liam Dawson superbly caught and bowled one-handed for 10 as the score fell to 110 for eight in the 42nd over of the innings.

Matthew Waite then bowled Ian Holland to delay lunch with Hampshire 140 for nine.

Rain swept in just before the scheduled resumption, accounting for the loss of 12 overs from the day’s allotted 104. Play took place in blustery conditions throughout the day.

Berg was last man out, trapped lbw by Ben Coad for 25, the joint highest score of the innings alongside his captain James Vince.

Yorkshire lost New Zealand overseas opener Jeet Raval and Harry Brook (28) in reaching tea at 65 for two, a lead of 92.

Raval was caught behind off Edwards before Brook was caught behind off left-arm spinner Dawson’s first ball at the start of the session’s final over for 28.

Dawson later trapped Gary Ballance lbw as Yorkshire’s second innings slipped to 81 for three in the 21st over, a lead of 108.

Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore then shared a fluent fourth-wicket partnership of 51.

Kohler-Cadmore hit three successive fours in one Abbott over before hoisting Dawson over mid-wicket for six to move to 30.

He was then caught behind off Ian Holland for 33, leaving the score at 132-4 in the 32nd over.

Lyth reached his fifty off 114 balls with six fours included inside the final six overs of the day and shared an unbroken 40 with Jonny Tattersall, who is 14 not out.