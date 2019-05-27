Yorkshire v Hampshire - White Rose succumb to Fidel Edwards

Fidel Edwards claimed a superb season’s best five for 49 from 15 overs, including dismissing omitted England all-rounder David Willey for a bullish 34, as Hampshire bowled Yorkshire out for 181 to dominate a rain-affected first day at Emerald Headingley.

A showery day meant a delayed start until 12.20pm and then five further interruptions, including one for bad light, as Yorkshire’s innings lasted less than 57 overs having elected to bat first in this Specsavers County Championship fixture.

Edwards bowled 15 overs and led the way for the second-placed visitors, claiming four wickets in 12 balls after tea. Hampshire then closed on 14 for one from 9.1 overs.

With swing the primary aid for the seamers, James Fuller impressed for three wickets having come into the side in place of Kyle Abbott, who sustained a calf injury in Saturday’s Royal London one-day Cup final defeat to Somerset.

Keith Barker picked up the other two.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore played nicely for 45, while Willey hit six fours in his first 28 runs upon his return to county colours following his World Cup disappointment.

But Yorkshire will rue the fact that each of their top seven batsmen made it into the teens and only Kohler-Cadmore and Willey went beyond 20.

Openers Harry Brook and Adam Lyth scored at just under six runs per over in the first seven before both falling as Yorkshire lost three wickets for 21 runs to slip from 44 without loss in the eighth over to 65 for three after 15.

Brook was the first to go for 17 when he played on against Edwards before Lyth edged Barker to Joe Weatherley at second slip for 18 and Gary Ballance (12) was caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Aneurin Donald.

Brook was playing loosely outside his off-stump and Lyth was dropped by Weatherley shortly before the latter atoned for his error.

Ballance was then caught behind pushing forwards.

Donald had replaced Tom Alsop behind the stumps after lunch, with the latter feeling unwell.

Kohler-Cadmore and Jack Leaning then steadied the ship either side of tea, sharing 51 for the fourth wicket.

But both fell in the space of six overs after tea to Fuller as Yorkshire slipped to 131 for five in the 42nd over.

Leaning edged Fuller to Ajinkya Rahane at slip having been enticed into playing before Kohler-Cadmore was yorked.

Yorkshire lost their last six wickets for 50 runs and their last five for 11, four of them going to Edwards, who bounded in from the Kirkstall Lane End.

The 37-year-old had Jonny Tattersall feathering behind as the score fell to 170 for six in the 50th over and Willey miscuing to Barker at mid-on shortly afterwards.

Steve Patterson and Ben Coad were both bowled, the latter with the first ball back after a brief bad light delay, before Fuller wrapped up the innings by getting Dom Bess sharply caught in the gully by Ian Holland.

Coad then trapped Oli Soames lbw with the first ball of the day’s last over to give Yorkshire a late lift.

This match, which has already seen 27 overs lost, is a clash between the two sides sitting second and third in the Division One table.

Hampshire are second behind leaders Somerset having won three and lost one from their four matches. Their only defeat was by an innings against unbeaten Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl last month. Yorkshire have won two and drawn two and sit in third.