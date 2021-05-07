Yorkshire v Kent - Joe Root and Gary Ballance provide positive response at Headingley

Joe Root is back in action Yorkshire against Kent this week.

Well-set Root fell to on-loan Essex seamer Matt Quinn nine balls after tea. He shared a serene third-wicket partnership of 83 inside 21 overs with former England colleague Ballance, who underpinned Yorkshire’s 240-5 from 77 overs at close.

Yorkshire lost openers Adam Lyth for 23 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 14 in reply to Kent.

Lyth fell with the total on 39 in the 16th over after Yorkshire resumed on 7-0 after lunch.

Having just lofted the seamer Darren Stevens for six over mid-wicket, a glorious shot with a follow-through to match, the left-hander tried to hit him over the top again but skied to mid-on where Cummins took the catch.

Yorkshire fell to 48-2 in the 21st over when Kohler-Cadmore dragged on as he attempted to hit Nathan Gilchrist away on the off-side, the 20-year-old seamer’s maiden first-class wicket.

“Both Joe and Harry were really positive and scored quickly, as they always do,” said Ballance. “It was quite nice sitting up the other end watching them play nice shots whilst I nurdled it around!

“That’s what we talk about - try to bat in partnerships. So it’s a good feeling today. It looks like the weather will play a part. But we can’t control that. You never know, we might get a bit of cricket in tomorrow. We just have to get a first-innings lead and see where that takes us.”